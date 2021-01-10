SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SGH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of SMART Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SMART Global has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.43.

Get SMART Global alerts:

NASDAQ SGH opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $942.36 million, a P/E ratio of -543.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $84,227,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,150,000 shares of company stock worth $86,043,122 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,648,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SMART Global by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 125,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SMART Global by 319.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 67,751 shares in the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.