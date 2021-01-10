SmartCash Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $7.16 million and approximately $87,584.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,675.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,227.24 or 0.03257430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $594.83 or 0.01578841 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.94 or 0.00443092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.18 or 0.00642817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.15 or 0.00467540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00243712 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022795 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

