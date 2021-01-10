Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Smith & Nephew from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of SNN opened at $44.54 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,030,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,010,000 after acquiring an additional 445,535 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 689,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 419,114 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 743.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 175,459 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 163,213 shares during the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

