SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.18

Shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 12647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Several research firms recently commented on TLMD. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter.

About SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

