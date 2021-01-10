SolarCoin Market Cap Hits $1.19 Million (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $6.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.55 or 0.00437322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,138,890 coins and its circulating supply is 62,046,190 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

