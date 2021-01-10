South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SOUHY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered South32 from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of SOUHY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 90,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,643. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.99. South32 has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

