Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCCO. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $43.44.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $3,034,810.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,158,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,709,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock worth $63,610,764. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 860.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,773 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 35.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,363,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 357,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 631.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after acquiring an additional 596,986 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 644,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 720.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 482,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.