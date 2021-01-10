Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southside Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,149.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 280,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 28,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

