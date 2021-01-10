SparksPay (SPK) Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $49,780.62 and $5.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,148,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,088,846 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

