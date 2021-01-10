Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to $6.50 at Desjardins

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Desjardins from $6.25 to $6.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 119.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on DALXF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Spartan Delta in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Spartan Delta stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

