SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Trading Down 0%

SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) shares dropped 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.15 and last traded at $49.19. Approximately 310,295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 322,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

