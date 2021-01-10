SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

