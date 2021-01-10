Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Price Tops $0.0450 on Exchanges

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 70.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market cap of $1.10 million and $3.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00042852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.40 or 0.04303532 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00034322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00309014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

