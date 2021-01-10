Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Splunk from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.18.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $165.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.24. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 27.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total transaction of $146,494.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,344 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the software company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

