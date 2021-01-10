Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

SPRB stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.83.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($12.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($10.73).

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,739,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,090,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bali Muralidhar purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spruce Biosciences (SPRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.