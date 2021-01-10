SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) (LON:SSPG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 385 ($5.03).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group plc (SSPG.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, insider Mike Clasper purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £100,130 ($130,820.49). Insiders purchased a total of 31,104 shares of company stock worth $10,038,138 over the last quarter.

LON:SSPG traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 336.60 ($4.40). 762,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,220. SSP Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 694 ($9.07). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 332.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 254.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -4.42.

About SSP Group plc (SSPG.L)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

