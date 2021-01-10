Standard Chartered (LON:STAB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $120.73

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $120.73 and traded as high as $123.50. Standard Chartered shares last traded at $123.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.73.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (LON:STAB)

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Banks’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Banking. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment allows companies and financial institutions to operate and trade globally, and its Private Banking segment supports high net worth individuals with their banking needs across borders and offers access to global investment opportunities.

