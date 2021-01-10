Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. AlphaValue raised Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Investec raised Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

SCBFY stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

