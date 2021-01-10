Standard Tokenization Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $16.73 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.73 million and approximately $884,630.00 worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00042852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.40 or 0.04303532 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00034322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00309014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol.

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

