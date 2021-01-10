Stantec (NYSE:STN) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Maxim Group raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $50.50. Maxim Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stantec traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 1151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

STN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 28.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 408,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 102.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 223,554 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $687.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1186 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

