Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.90 Billion

Analysts expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to post sales of $6.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.64 billion and the highest is $7.07 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $7.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $28.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $28.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.78 billion to $31.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 22,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,554 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 229,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 14,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,869,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,638. The company has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.52. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

