State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 121 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Align Technology by 9.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 34,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Align Technology by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Align Technology by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Align Technology by 44.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after buying an additional 44,051 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 5.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total value of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $570.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $509.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $579.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

