State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Ameren worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 115.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 126.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth $109,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

AEE stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.67. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

