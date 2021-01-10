State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.92 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,520,000 after buying an additional 594,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,400,000 after buying an additional 3,103,179 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,605,000 after buying an additional 521,040 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $135,396,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,608,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,499,000 after buying an additional 153,126 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.42 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.