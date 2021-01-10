State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 11,770 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.07.

EMR opened at $81.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $83.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.