State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 235.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 81.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI opened at $452.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.90. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $455.03.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 over the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.44.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

