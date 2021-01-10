Stephen K. Carlisle Sells 40,398 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,734,286.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,112,994.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

General Motors stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 15.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29,964 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $660,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in General Motors by 2,496.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 584,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 561,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in General Motors by 249.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

