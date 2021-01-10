Stephens Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,265.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target upped by Stephens from $1,200.00 to $1,265.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,115.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,331.78.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,402.44 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,435.52. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 167.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,344.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,248.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 3.64%.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after buying an additional 62,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

