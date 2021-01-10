Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Shares of STL stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $246.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,086 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth $13,699,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 730,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 271.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 538,182 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

