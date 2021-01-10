Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.65 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

STL stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

