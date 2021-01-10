Stifel Nicolaus Increases Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $105.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,534 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 93.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.