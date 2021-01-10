Stifel Nicolaus Lowers The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery acquired 2,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

