STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after buying an additional 591,750 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $948,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 124.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 721,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $13,021,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

