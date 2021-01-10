Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,874 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 852% compared to the average volume of 302 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 544.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 945,296 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 29,086 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $3.41 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $275.06 million, a PE ratio of -17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

