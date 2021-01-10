Storj Market Capitalization Achieves $93.19 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. Storj has a market capitalization of $93.19 million and $117.88 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,743.46 or 0.04372517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.90 or 0.00310731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Storj

STORJ is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,907,654 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

