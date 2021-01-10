Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.80.

SSYS stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 1.54. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $31.40.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 4.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,541,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 53.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 46,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

