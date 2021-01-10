Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

