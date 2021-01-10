Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.83.

SLF opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 5,315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 74.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

