Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOVA. BidaskClub cut Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.69.

NOVA opened at $52.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 2.21.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The company had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $54,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,442,004 shares of company stock valued at $289,892,998 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after buying an additional 2,014,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after buying an additional 616,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after buying an additional 387,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,998,000 after buying an additional 285,142 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

