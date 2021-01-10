Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

