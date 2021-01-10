Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.09

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 7123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 43.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $53,531.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $345,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth $4,656,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter worth $56,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

