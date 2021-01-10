Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) vs. Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Financial Review

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Sorrento Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $42.74 million 23.48 -$55.74 million ($2.43) -10.70 Sorrento Therapeutics $31.43 million 62.24 -$292.07 million ($2.12) -3.51

Sutro Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sorrento Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -43.34% -53.40% -34.91% Sorrento Therapeutics -760.19% -490.67% -38.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sutro Biopharma and Sorrento Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 1 7 0 2.88 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $20.17, indicating a potential downside of 22.44%. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 303.23%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches. It also offers Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system. In addition, the company's clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft-versus-host diseases. Further, it develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis knee pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. Additionally, the company engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; and SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain conditions. It has various collaborations with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; Celularity, Inc. for initiating Phase I/II clinical study, including up to 86 patients with COVID-19; and Mount Sinai Health System to develop COVI-SHIELD, an antibody therapy targeting SARS-CoV-2 infection, as well as a research testing agreement with The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston for the preclinical testing of Sorrento's COVID-19 therapeutic product candidates. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

