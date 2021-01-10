SVB Leerink Raises Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target to $20.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Radius Health’s FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Radius Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Radius Health will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,276 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Radius Health by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 547,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

