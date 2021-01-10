SVB Leerink Reiterates Outperform Rating for Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $333,586.00. Also, EVP Victor S. Schneider sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $207,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $1,037,706 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

