Swipe (SXP) Market Cap Reaches $85.41 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Swipe token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. Swipe has a total market cap of $85.41 million and $149.17 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00110321 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.22 or 0.00646426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00065222 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00232975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00061009 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,936,975 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

