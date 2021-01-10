Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SZLMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a positive rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Swiss Life from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Swiss Life from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Life has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Swiss Life has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

