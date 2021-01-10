Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €98.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €110.71 ($130.25).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €106.00 ($124.71) on Thursday. Symrise AG has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company’s fifty day moving average is €106.23 and its 200-day moving average is €110.12.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

