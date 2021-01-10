Synthetix (SNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.51 Billion

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Synthetix has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and $263.30 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 53.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix token can currently be purchased for about $13.66 or 0.00034322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00042852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.40 or 0.04303532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00309014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00023885 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix is a token. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

