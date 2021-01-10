TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut their target price on TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet cut TAL Education Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on TAL Education Group from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,788.79 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.31. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

