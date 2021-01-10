Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Shares Up 6%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) shot up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. 592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 20,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

TWODF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, September 28th. CSFB raised Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75.

About Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

